×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Gauteng residents try to pick up the pieces after flood damage

By TimesLIVE - 13 December 2022 - 14:03
Walls and fencing pushed over by floodwaters in Hamberg, Roodepoort. The area experienced heavy rainfalls and flooding that damaged homes, washed away roads and forced the closure of streets on December 9 2022.
Walls and fencing pushed over by floodwaters in Hamberg, Roodepoort. The area experienced heavy rainfalls and flooding that damaged homes, washed away roads and forced the closure of streets on December 9 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell

Some residents in Gauteng have to try to rebuild and repair their homes after heavy rainfall and flood damage.

A damaged home in Hamberg in Roodepoort after heavy rainfall and floods this week.
A damaged home in Hamberg in Roodepoort after heavy rainfall and floods this week.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents come out to inspect the damage caused by floods near Florida Lake in Roodepoort.
Residents come out to inspect the damage caused by floods near Florida Lake in Roodepoort.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents pump water out of a parking bay near Florida Lake on December 9 2022.
Residents pump water out of a parking bay near Florida Lake on December 9 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell
A car was washed off the road by heavy rains that resulted in flooding.
A car was washed off the road by heavy rains that resulted in flooding.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents try to save fish that washed out of Florida Lake into a nearby street in Roodepoort.
Residents try to save fish that washed out of Florida Lake into a nearby street in Roodepoort.
Image: Alaister Russell

TimesLIVE

Body of cop who died in Soweto floods recovered

Brig Athlenda Mathe said the off-duty officer's private vehicle was swept away in floods caused by heavy rain on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Joburg mops up after the storm

More than 300 people have been affected by the floods that hit Johannesburg over the weekend, which sparked 1,800 power outages in certain parts of ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Protea Glen developer to be investigated for building flood-prone homes on Soweto wetland

Protea Glen residents say their Christmas plans have come to grief after water gushed through their homes on Friday evening.
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom