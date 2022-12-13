Some residents in Gauteng have to try to rebuild and repair their homes after heavy rainfall and flood damage.
IN PICS | Gauteng residents try to pick up the pieces after flood damage
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
