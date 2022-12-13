×

South Africa

Equipping SAPS operational capacity a priority: Masemola

By TimesLIVE - 13 December 2022 - 10:51
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, left, presenting an Airbus helicopter to the police's visible policing and operations division.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, left, presenting an Airbus helicopter to the police’s visible policing and operations division.
Image: SAPS

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Monday handed over a new H125 Airbus helicopter to the police’s visible policing and operations division to bolster its crime combatting efforts.

The H125 Airbus adds to the police’s existing fleet of helicopters across the country which provides air support in crime prevention operations as well as search and rescue missions.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony at Grand Central Airport in Midrand, Masemola said equipping the police’s operational capacity is a priority for the SAPS.

“This helicopter came at the right time when we are entering the peak of our festive season operations, there is work out there cut for its size.

“We continue to resource our visible and operational response environment with vehicles and other resources to strengthen our crime combatting efforts. For now, this helicopter will be based in Gauteng to bolster crime combatting operations,” Masemola said.

TimesLIVE

