Police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a truck driver, who hails from the Eastern Cape, near the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.
The driver, 33, was waiting in a queue with other trucks destined to cross from South Africa into Mozambique on Thursday, said provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“He alighted from the truck to get food. When he was returning to the truck it is alleged about four male suspects armed with a firearm, pangas and knives grabbed him and took him to nearby bushes.
“His hands and feet were tied and he was allegedly assaulted by his assailants, with injuries to his head and other parts of his body.”
His mobile phone was allegedly used by the suspects to steal cash from his bank account.
The suspects allegedly demanded the victim’s family transfer more cash for his freedom.
Eastern Cape truck driver kidnapped, assaulted at Lebombo border post
On the same evening the driver managed to escape while he was guarded by one suspect.
“ He struggled to walk but made it to the road and was assisted by other truck drivers,” Mohlala said.
A kidnapping case was opened at Komatipoort police station.
Mohlala said police are in pursuit of the suspects.
Police dismissed rumours that another truck driver was kidnapped by suspects demanding a R50,000 ransom.
