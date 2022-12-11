A total of 10,000 newly trained officers have been deployed at various police stations and public order policing units in a bid to have more boots on the ground to fight crime.
On Sunday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the newly recruited officers successfully completed the nine-month Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPLDP).
“Final preparations are under way at various SAPS academies to host the passing out parade for 10,000 newly trained police officers this week. These fully fledged constables have successfully undergone and completed the Basic Police Learning Development Programme,’’ said Mathe.
The BPLDP is a combination of theory and practice that prepares police officers for executing their constitutional mandate of preventing, combating and investigating crime, protecting the inhabitants of the country and their property, and upholding and enforcing the law.
Mathe said 495 of the 10,000 trainees consist of graduates of courses in law, criminology, policing and forensic investigation who have already been deployed to various police stations after completing their training in September.
She said 4,000 of the newly trained officers will be deployed to the public order police unit in a bid to bolster the police force’s efforts in responding to crowd control measures, especially during violent protests and other opportunistic crime.
Police to put thousands of new boots on the ground
New recruits have been trained to support specialised policing units
Image: Sikho Ntshobane
A total of 10,000 newly trained officers have been deployed at various police stations and public order policing units in a bid to have more boots on the ground to fight crime.
On Sunday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the newly recruited officers successfully completed the nine-month Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPLDP).
“Final preparations are under way at various SAPS academies to host the passing out parade for 10,000 newly trained police officers this week. These fully fledged constables have successfully undergone and completed the Basic Police Learning Development Programme,’’ said Mathe.
The BPLDP is a combination of theory and practice that prepares police officers for executing their constitutional mandate of preventing, combating and investigating crime, protecting the inhabitants of the country and their property, and upholding and enforcing the law.
Mathe said 495 of the 10,000 trainees consist of graduates of courses in law, criminology, policing and forensic investigation who have already been deployed to various police stations after completing their training in September.
She said 4,000 of the newly trained officers will be deployed to the public order police unit in a bid to bolster the police force’s efforts in responding to crowd control measures, especially during violent protests and other opportunistic crime.
LISTEN | More than 500,000 apply for 10,000 police posts
Some will be deployed to the visible policing division to assist in heightening and enhancing police visibility through integrated crime prevention operations.
Mathe said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations unit as well as the 30 crime weight police stations will also have recruits deployed to them.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said more boots on the ground will assist in maximising the police force’s efforts in combating crime.
“The injection of new blood within our ranks will go a long way in assisting the SAPS to heighten and enhance police visibility. These members are being deployed to bolster crime prevention efforts as the country prepares to usher in the peak of the festive season. We are continuously building capacity by adding more boots on the ground,’’ said Masemola.
He said 556 trainees who commenced their training in October will graduate in June 2023.
The passing out parades of the new recruits will be held over three days from December 13 to 15 at various SAPS academies in Tshwane, Paarl, Ulundi, Oudtshoorn, Graaff-Reinet and Bisho.
The seventh parade will take place at the SA National Defence Force 3 SA infantry base camp in Kimberley, northern Cape.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos