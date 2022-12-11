Pit bulls 'victims of ignorance', says dog rescue centre

You can teach an old dog new tricks. That is the message the Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment Centre sought to spread on Saturday during the annu al Christmas Extravaganza at the Lions Club in Durban North.

“(This is the) first big event since Covid-19. Each and every year we host a Christmas Extravaganza to raise funds for our animals in the communities and townships we work with and help to home our dogs,” said co-founder Neeri Naidoo.

Besides raising funds, the centre uses the event to showcase the dogs in the hope they will be adopted.

The Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment Centre is a rescue organisation that deals with adult dogs. Naidoo said they focus on adult dogs because they are sometimes misunderstood and overlooked as people tend to choose puppies.

“We aim to home the adult dogs and we prove that you can teach an old dog new tricks,” she said.

Naidoo said they were unable to accommodate more dogs at the moment due to the scare concerning power breeds and pit bulls which had led to owners “dumping” dogs at the centre.