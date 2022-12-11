A Limpopo mother has been arrested for allegedly beating her 12-year-old daughter to death with the help of three other family members from Mapayeni Village outside Giyani.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the girl’s 31-year-old mother, her 37-year-old aunt and two relatives aged 15 years were all arrested on Saturday.
It's believed that trouble started when the girl went out and failed to come home until the following day when her family found her after they went searching for her on Wednesday.
“The child was then located and taken home. Upon arrival, the suspects allegedly assaulted the girl and thereafter instructed her to bath and locked her inside the room,” Ledwaba said.
He said when the mother discovered her child was dead on Thursday she called the police while claiming not to know what could have caused her daughter’s death. Upon further investigations police discovered that the girl’s body was covered with bruises and questioned the woman further.
“The suspects were then arrested and will be charged with murder. They are expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case against the two minors will be dealt with in terms of the Child Justice Act,” Ledwaba said.
Limpopo mother arrested after beating daughter to death
Relatives join forces in girl’s assault
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
A Limpopo mother has been arrested for allegedly beating her 12-year-old daughter to death with the help of three other family members from Mapayeni Village outside Giyani.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the girl’s 31-year-old mother, her 37-year-old aunt and two relatives aged 15 years were all arrested on Saturday.
It's believed that trouble started when the girl went out and failed to come home until the following day when her family found her after they went searching for her on Wednesday.
“The child was then located and taken home. Upon arrival, the suspects allegedly assaulted the girl and thereafter instructed her to bath and locked her inside the room,” Ledwaba said.
He said when the mother discovered her child was dead on Thursday she called the police while claiming not to know what could have caused her daughter’s death. Upon further investigations police discovered that the girl’s body was covered with bruises and questioned the woman further.
“The suspects were then arrested and will be charged with murder. They are expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case against the two minors will be dealt with in terms of the Child Justice Act,” Ledwaba said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos