More than 11,000 police officers have been promoted to higher ranks in a bid to boost their morale and enhance service delivery by having more boots on the ground.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said 11, 364 police officers have been promoted to higher ranks from April 1 to date.
Masemola made this announcement on Friday during a media briefing in Pretoria.
Of the 11, 364 officers, a total of 7, 694 were promoted from the ranks of constables to sergeants and from sergeants to warrant officers.
Masemola said the promotions were aimed at strengthening the capacity of officers.
“The promotion of members on grass roots level of policing is part of the organisation’s human capital investment strategy, which aims to boost the morale and well-being of members,’’ said Masemola.
This announcement precedes the welcoming of 10, 000 newly trained police officers who have successfully completed the nine-month Basic Police Development Learning Programme.
The welcoming of these new recruits will take place on Tuesday at various SAPS training academies.
Masemola also announced the appointments of senior managers within the police force.
Maj-Gen Edith Mavundla was appointed the divisional commissioner for the technology management service at the rank of Lt-Gen with effect from December 1 while Maj-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was appointed the divisional commissioner for crime intelligence at the rank of Lt-Gen.
“The filling of critical vacancies aims to enhance accountability and bring about stability within the organisation,’’ said Masemola.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
More than 10,000 police officers promoted to boost morale
Image: Sibongile Ngalwa
More than 11,000 police officers have been promoted to higher ranks in a bid to boost their morale and enhance service delivery by having more boots on the ground.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said 11, 364 police officers have been promoted to higher ranks from April 1 to date.
Masemola made this announcement on Friday during a media briefing in Pretoria.
Of the 11, 364 officers, a total of 7, 694 were promoted from the ranks of constables to sergeants and from sergeants to warrant officers.
Masemola said the promotions were aimed at strengthening the capacity of officers.
“The promotion of members on grass roots level of policing is part of the organisation’s human capital investment strategy, which aims to boost the morale and well-being of members,’’ said Masemola.
This announcement precedes the welcoming of 10, 000 newly trained police officers who have successfully completed the nine-month Basic Police Development Learning Programme.
The welcoming of these new recruits will take place on Tuesday at various SAPS training academies.
Masemola also announced the appointments of senior managers within the police force.
Maj-Gen Edith Mavundla was appointed the divisional commissioner for the technology management service at the rank of Lt-Gen with effect from December 1 while Maj-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was appointed the divisional commissioner for crime intelligence at the rank of Lt-Gen.
“The filling of critical vacancies aims to enhance accountability and bring about stability within the organisation,’’ said Masemola.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Patience a great tactic to solve rape cases
Six key areas police will focus on during the festive season
10,000 new boots on the ground to fight festive season crime
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos