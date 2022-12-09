SPECIAL REPORT | No Violence Campaign
In a country like SA, where violence against children has proven to be a crisis, family members and communities might also find themselves overwhelmed and lacking knowledge on how to support child victims.
While her scars are a reminder of agony, tragic loss and a near-death experience, the story of mechanical engineer and domestic violence survivor Thembi Maphanga is that of a fortress whose resilience and bravery stood the test of time.
Cracking cases involving serial rapists may seem like a daunting assignment, but to Sgt Molwantoa Rapakgadi it is just God’s work.
As gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide increase, more women want to equip themselves with self-defence skills.
State prosecutor Adv Leisha Surendra has attributed her successful convictions in cases involving victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to building a rapport with witnesses and explaining to them the importance of their testimony.
Musa Maleke’s Badumetse Batho Centre in Sebokeng, Gauteng, has become a place of refuge for gender-based violence (GBV) survivors to seek help and learn sewing skills.
IN PICS | Chatsworth residents ‘take back the night’ to help GBV victims
A KwaZulu-Natal community “took back the night” with an anti-gender-based violence and femicide march on Tuesday ...
War on GBV 'a losing battle'
As SA enters day one of the global 16 days of Activism, the department of women and children says it is fighting a ...
CRIME STATS | 10,000 reported rapes, 7,004 murders in three months – Cele
Just a day before the launch of the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, a gruesome picture of ...
Media, IT and telecoms companies lag behind on GBV strategy
Majority of private sector companies in SA are ill equipped to deal with gender-based violence (GBV) in the workplace ...
We're at the coalface of GBV horror, says top cop
“Things that are being reported in our offices on a daily basis [are sad]. The rapes by parents. You might think it’s ...
Fund the fight! Show us the money – GBV activists
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) are all talk with no ...
Ramaphosa says even babies and elderly are not spared from GBV
The government has not done enough to fight gender-based violence (GBV), conceded President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.
No bail for GBV and femicide offenders, says Lamola
National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Shamila Batohi says the country can’t prosecute its way out of ...
Eastern Cape accounts for most GBV cases with twice national rate
The Eastern Cape has emerged as the leading province with cases of gender-based violence (GBV).