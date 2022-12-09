×

South Africa

SPECIAL REPORT | No Violence Campaign

09 December 2022 - 10:06

When love turns into GBV horror

While her scars are a reminder of agony, tragic loss and a near-death experience, the story of mechanical engineer and domestic violence survivor Thembi Maphanga is that of a fortress whose resilience and bravery stood the test of time.

Patience a great tactic to solve rape cases

Cracking cases involving serial rapists may seem like a daunting assignment, but to Sgt Molwantoa Rapakgadi it is just God’s work.

Women, kids learn how to take fight to abusers

As gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide increase, more women want to equip themselves with self-defence skills.

Making sure wheels of justice grind fine

State prosecutor Adv Leisha Surendra has attributed her successful convictions in cases involving victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to building a rapport with witnesses and explaining to them the importance of their testimony.

Badumetse Batho, a haven for GBV survivors

Musa Maleke’s Badumetse Batho Centre in Sebokeng, Gauteng, has become a place of refuge for gender-based violence (GBV) survivors to seek help and learn sewing skills.

How to help children who live with abuse

In a country like SA, where violence against children has proven to be a crisis, family members and communities might also find themselves overwhelmed and lacking knowledge on how to support child victims. 

MORE ON anti-GBV

News

IN PICS | Chatsworth residents ‘take back the night’ to help GBV victims

A KwaZulu-Natal community “took back the night” with an anti-gender-based violence and femicide march on Tuesday ...

By LWAZI HLANGU
News

War on GBV 'a losing battle'

As SA enters day one of the global 16 days of Activism, the department of women and children says it is fighting a ...

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter
News

CRIME STATS | 10,000 reported rapes, 7,004 murders in three months – Cele

Just a day before the launch of the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, a gruesome picture of ...

By Penwell Dlamini and Noxolo Sibiya
News

Media, IT and telecoms companies lag behind on GBV strategy

Majority of private sector companies in SA are ill equipped to deal with gender-based violence (GBV) in the workplace ...

Mpho Koka
Journalist
News

We're at the coalface of GBV horror, says top cop

“Things that are being reported in our offices on a daily basis [are sad]. The rapes by parents. You might think it’s ...

Noxolo Sibiya
Journalist
News

Fund the fight! Show us the money – GBV activists

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) are all talk with no ...

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter
News

Ramaphosa says even babies and elderly are not spared from GBV

The government has not done enough to fight gender-based violence (GBV), conceded President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter
News

No bail for GBV and femicide offenders, says Lamola

National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Shamila Batohi says the country can’t prosecute its way out of ...

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter
News

Eastern Cape accounts for most GBV cases with twice national rate

The Eastern Cape has emerged as the leading province with cases of gender-based violence (GBV).

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter

