South Africa

Several major roads in Joburg flooded due to heavy rains

Rail service between Naledi in Soweto and Johannesburg suspended

09 December 2022 - 11:50
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Heavy rains caused flooding on Johannesburg roads on Friday morning. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has reported numerous flooding incidents on major roads across Joburg, Roodepoort and Soweto.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received reports of flooding in many parts of the city after heavy rains on Friday morning.

Fihla said the worst affected areas included Westlake Road near Florida Lake and Albertina Sisulu Road.

Parts of Hendrik Potgieter Road towards Ruimsig were also affected.

He said other areas in Roodepoort were affected by localised flooding.

Parts of Soweto — including Klipspruit Valley Road, Mncube Drive and Moroka Nancefield Road — were also affected.

Metrorail has suspended trains in Soweto due to overhead wires being struck by lightning and flooding along the Naledi to Dube line.

The Naledi to Johannesburg line, using the new electric trains which returned to service more than a week ago, will not operate on Friday, Metrorail announced.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said commuters are advised to seek alternative transport until further notice.

TimesLIVE

