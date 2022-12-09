He said 523,666 applications were received for 10,000 posts.
Unemployment statistics for the third quarter of this year were recorded at 32.9%, a 1% decrease from the second quarter.
Masemola outlined his department's focus areas for the festive season. They include:
- gender-based violence and femicide;
- intensifying efforts to combat aggravated robberies;
- enhancing border security; and
- enforcing legislation, bylaws and road safety.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | More than 500,000 apply for 10,000 police posts
Image: Sikho Ntshobane
Recently recruited police officers will start fighting crime over the festive season, says national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
Listen for more details:
He said 523,666 applications were received for 10,000 posts.
Unemployment statistics for the third quarter of this year were recorded at 32.9%, a 1% decrease from the second quarter.
Masemola outlined his department's focus areas for the festive season. They include:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos