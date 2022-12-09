×

South Africa

LISTEN | More than 500,000 apply for 10,000 police posts

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 09 December 2022 - 13:58
New constables ready to serve over the festive season.
Image: Sikho Ntshobane

Recently recruited police officers will start fighting crime over the festive season, says national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

Listen for more details:

He said 523,666 applications were received for 10,000 posts.

Unemployment statistics for the third quarter of this year were recorded at 32.9%, a 1% decrease from the second quarter.

Masemola outlined his department's focus areas for the festive season. They include:

  • gender-based violence and femicide;
  • intensifying efforts to combat aggravated robberies;
  • enhancing border security; and
  • enforcing legislation, bylaws and road safety.

TimesLIVE

