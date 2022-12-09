Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) teams have been deployed to several parts of the city where flooding has been reported.
Flash floods were reported in parts of Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, and parts of Soweto, where heavy rains fell on Thursday night and Friday morning. Several main roads in Johannesburg were flooded.
According to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo, an 88-year-old woman was rescued in Naledi, Soweto, after a wall collapsed. The woman was taken to hospital.
“It is suspected that she might have swallowed dirty water. Other occupants in the house are OK,” Khumalo said.
The teams also rescued an elderly woman and two men from another flooded house in Kliptown, Soweto.
Joburg EMS overstretched as rescue efforts continue in flood-hit areas
Image: Supplied
Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) teams have been deployed to several parts of the city where flooding has been reported.
Flash floods were reported in parts of Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, and parts of Soweto, where heavy rains fell on Thursday night and Friday morning. Several main roads in Johannesburg were flooded.
According to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo, an 88-year-old woman was rescued in Naledi, Soweto, after a wall collapsed. The woman was taken to hospital.
“It is suspected that she might have swallowed dirty water. Other occupants in the house are OK,” Khumalo said.
The teams also rescued an elderly woman and two men from another flooded house in Kliptown, Soweto.
Image: Supplied
In a separate incident, Khumalo said another house was under water in Kliptown and the EMS aquatic team were on the way to assist.
In the early hours of Friday EMS personnel rescued several motorists, especially in areas west of the city, where they were trapped in their vehicles on flooded roads.
“Our teams managed to rescue people who were stuck in their vehicles around Florida Lake,” Khumalo said.
TimesLIVE
We can’t have every officer at every corner, says JMPD amid frustration over load-shedding affecting traffic
Several major roads in Joburg flooded due to heavy rains
Two suspects wanted for murder of TMPD officer nabbed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos