While Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś has been on everyone’s lips for the past few weeks. Many are wondering how the 69-year-old Polish looks like since the last known pictures of him that were taken about 30 years ago.
Waluś was arrested for Chris Hani’s 1993 murder along with right winger Clive Derby-Lewis, who died of cancer in 2016. Waluś was released from Kgoši Mampuru prison in Pretoria on Wednesday following the parole that he was granted by the Constitutional Court last month. He will serve two years under community corrections.
However, not much is known about how Waluś looks like, with many South African media publications using old photos of him taken during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1996. Sowetan created an elderly impression of Waluś using a face-aging application which manipulates the subject’s features to make them look older.
The picture was sent to sources at Kgoši Mampuru and circulated among some inmates who knew him; and while some of them did not think it looked like him, others thought the image was spot-on.
“Wow, the App is spot-on, that is how he looks now, with less hair,” one said. While another said: “That’s not him.” A third inmate said Waluś looked way older than the impression. With the reactions the photo received, it is likely that if Waluś walked past you on the streets, you probably wouldn't even know.
Would you recognise Waluś if he walked past you today?
