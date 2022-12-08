×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

HSF, Sanef apply to be friends of the court in Zuma vs Karyn Maughan matter

By TimesLIVE - 08 December 2022 - 13:28

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and the South African National Editors' Forum are applying to be friends of the court in the Jacob Zuma vs Karyn Maughan case on Thursday.

In seeking to be admitted as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in state advocate Billy Downer’s application to end the private prosecution by Zuma, the foundation says Zuma wants to “undermine the criminal justice system” and is acting in bad faith to pursue political ends and avoid accountability.

But the former president is opposing the application, saying the National Prosecuting Authority “does not need the guiding hand of misguided busy bodies and celebrity litigants such as the HSF”.

TimesLIVE

Jacob Zuma not in court for private prosecution matter

The Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to hear applications by the Helen Suzman Foundation and the South African National Editors Forum to be ...
News
2 hours ago

Pakistani court to oversee probe into death of journalist in Kenya

Pakistan's Supreme Court set up a panel of five judges on Tuesday to supervise an investigation into the death of a prominent journalist who was shot ...
News
2 days ago

Mozambique court finds former president's son, others guilty over $2bn scandal

A Mozambican court on Wednesday found a former president's son and 10 other people guilty on charges related to a $2 billion "hidden debt" scandal ...
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...