Severe weather warning for parts of Limpopo
Heavy downpours, hail and strong winds predicted
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of Limpopo on Wednesday.
Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said there is a possibility of strong and damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail which could lead to flooding of roads and settlements in areas around Thabazimbi and Lephalale.
Chiloane said in Polokwane and Groblersdal weather conditions will not be as severe.
In Gauteng partly cloudy weather with cool to warm temperatures and isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected.
Morning fog patches are expected in Mpumalanga. Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the northwest parts of the province can be expected.
