The department of correctional services has vowed to take action against the inmates who stabbed prison warders on Wednesday morning at the St Albans correctional centre in the Eastern Cape.
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was displeased by the two inmates who stabbed three officials on Wednesday morning.
“Behaviour of this nature cannot go unpunished, hence the department will utilise available measures in law to take action against the perpetrators,” he said.
The incident took place during the serving of breakfast at the medium B section of the prison.
“A full-scale investigation will be conducted internally, and a criminal case is to be registered with the SAPS. We would like to wish our officials a speedy recovery, and necessary support is being provided.”
Correctional services vows to take action after inmates stab warders
Image: Sharon Seretlo
The department of correctional services has vowed to take action against the inmates who stabbed prison warders on Wednesday morning at the St Albans correctional centre in the Eastern Cape.
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was displeased by the two inmates who stabbed three officials on Wednesday morning.
“Behaviour of this nature cannot go unpunished, hence the department will utilise available measures in law to take action against the perpetrators,” he said.
The incident took place during the serving of breakfast at the medium B section of the prison.
“A full-scale investigation will be conducted internally, and a criminal case is to be registered with the SAPS. We would like to wish our officials a speedy recovery, and necessary support is being provided.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos