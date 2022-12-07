×

South Africa

Correctional services vows to take action after inmates stab warders

07 December 2022 - 15:46
The department of correctional services said two inmates stabbed warders on Wednesday morning at St Albans prison in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

The department of correctional services has vowed to take action against the inmates who stabbed prison warders on Wednesday morning at the St Albans correctional centre in the Eastern Cape. 

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was displeased by the two inmates who stabbed three officials on Wednesday morning.

“Behaviour of this nature cannot go unpunished, hence the department will utilise available measures in law to take action against the perpetrators,” he said. 

The incident took place during the serving of breakfast at the medium B section of the prison. 

“A full-scale investigation will be conducted internally, and a criminal case is to be registered with the SAPS. We would like to wish our officials a speedy recovery, and necessary support is being provided.”

