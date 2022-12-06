Section 27 granted permission to appeal judgment on recent corporal punishment case

Civil organisation Section 27 has been given the green light to appeal part of a judgment on a recent corporal punishment case involving two teachers who were found guilty of assaulting pupils.
The organisation headed to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning in a bid to challenge a section of the October 13 judgment, which did not instruct the SA Council of Educators (Sace) to reconsider lenient sentences handed down to the two teachers.
Judge Dawie Fourier said there were reasonable grounds to believe that another court might make a different finding.
Section 27 is acting on behalf of the families of the two pupils and the Center for Child Law, which initiated the case against Sace in 2020.
According to Section 27, the October 13 judgment was a partial victory in the campaign to ban corporal punishment, however, they felt the court erred by failing to reconsider the leniency of the sentences handed down to the two teachers.
In one of the cases, one of the teachers pleaded guilty of beating two grade 2 pupils in the head with a PVC pipe and in another case, a grade 5 pupil was hit across the face, which caused them to bleed from the ear.
Both teachers were found guilty of using corporal punishment in the classroom and injuring pupils on separate occasions, were each given R15,000 fine, R5,000 of which is suspended.
They were also given a suspended sentence of being struck of the roll, but this would only apply if they commit a similar offence in future.
The court did not grant the order, instructing Sace to review the sanctions against the teachers on grounds that the application was unreasonably delayed.
However, Section 27 has argued in papers that, the delay was accounted for and instead blamed Sace for causing it.
Section 27 further argues that the court failed to consider the rights of children when delivering the judgment.
“This court omitted from its assessment of the interests of justice any consideration of the best interests of the child principle, which requires that the rights and best interests of affected children be given paramount importance in all matters affecting them, including an assessment of condonation,” the organisation said.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
Section 27 granted permission to appeal judgment on recent corporal punishment case
Organisation wants Sace to reconsider sentences handed down to the two teachers
Image: 123RF/ prazis
Civil organisation Section 27 has been given the green light to appeal part of a judgment on a recent corporal punishment case involving two teachers who were found guilty of assaulting pupils.
The organisation headed to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning in a bid to challenge a section of the October 13 judgment, which did not instruct the SA Council of Educators (Sace) to reconsider lenient sentences handed down to the two teachers.
Judge Dawie Fourier said there were reasonable grounds to believe that another court might make a different finding.
Section 27 is acting on behalf of the families of the two pupils and the Center for Child Law, which initiated the case against Sace in 2020.
According to Section 27, the October 13 judgment was a partial victory in the campaign to ban corporal punishment, however, they felt the court erred by failing to reconsider the leniency of the sentences handed down to the two teachers.
In one of the cases, one of the teachers pleaded guilty of beating two grade 2 pupils in the head with a PVC pipe and in another case, a grade 5 pupil was hit across the face, which caused them to bleed from the ear.
Both teachers were found guilty of using corporal punishment in the classroom and injuring pupils on separate occasions, were each given R15,000 fine, R5,000 of which is suspended.
They were also given a suspended sentence of being struck of the roll, but this would only apply if they commit a similar offence in future.
The court did not grant the order, instructing Sace to review the sanctions against the teachers on grounds that the application was unreasonably delayed.
However, Section 27 has argued in papers that, the delay was accounted for and instead blamed Sace for causing it.
Section 27 further argues that the court failed to consider the rights of children when delivering the judgment.
“This court omitted from its assessment of the interests of justice any consideration of the best interests of the child principle, which requires that the rights and best interests of affected children be given paramount importance in all matters affecting them, including an assessment of condonation,” the organisation said.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
Lobby appeals corporal punishment judgment
Bargaining council says docking pay of teacher who headbutted pupil was fair
NGO challenges sentences given to teachers for assaulting pupils
Sace system does not put interests of the rights of children at heart, says advocate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos