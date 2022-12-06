×

South Africa

KZN traffic officer dies after being struck by vehicle

06 December 2022 - 12:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A KwaDukuza municipal traffic officer died after he was struck by a car while carrying out his duties on Tuesday.
Image: supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal north coast traffic officer died when he was struck by a car on Tuesday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were called out to the R102 between Darnall and Stanger where a traffic officer has been struck by a vehicle while carrying out his duties.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical personnel on scene, the traffic officer has passed away,” she said.

The R102 was closed.

A month ago, a KwaDukuza traffic officer died after he was shot multiple times when he tried to apprehend suspects for speeding as they fled from a Vodacom store they had apparently just robbed.

TimesLIVE

