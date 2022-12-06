Centre management for Clearwater Mall has confirmed the severe storms that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the mall’s roof.
Jess Denner, Clearwater’s marketing manager, told TimesLIVE the storm, which hit the West Rand at about 2.30pm on Monday afternoon, damaged the centre’s ceiling.
“We can confirm there have been no injuries and the centre and all stores are operational and trading,” Denner said.
On Monday evening, social media was abuzz with photos and videos showing damaged roofing and flooded shops.
Clearwater Mall confirms ‘minor roof damage’ caused by storms on Monday
But trading is not affected
Image: Screenshot from video
