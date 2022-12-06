×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Clearwater Mall confirms ‘minor roof damage’ caused by storms on Monday

But trading is not affected

06 December 2022 - 14:05
Clearwater Mall has confirmed that the storm that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the roof.
Clearwater Mall has confirmed that the storm that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the roof.
Image: Screenshot from video

Centre management for Clearwater Mall has confirmed the severe storms that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the mall’s roof.  

Jess Denner, Clearwater’s marketing manager, told TimesLIVE the storm, which hit the West Rand at about 2.30pm on Monday afternoon, damaged the centre’s ceiling.

“We can confirm there have been no injuries and the centre and all stores are operational and trading,” Denner said.

On Monday evening, social media was abuzz with photos and videos showing damaged roofing and flooded shops.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...