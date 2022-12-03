×

South Africa

OR Tambo airport robbery foiled

By TIMESLIVE - 03 December 2022 - 12:56
Eleven suspects have been arrested after gaining entry to the cargo area at OR Tambo airport..
Image: Sawubona Blog

Eleven suspects were arrested on Friday night after attempting to pull off a robbery in OR Tambo International Airport's cargo precinct, says the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

The suspects gained access through the main gate. Security procedures were activated and they were arrested, the company said.

Airport management said no one was injured and the incident was being investigated by the SAPS. 

TimesLIVE

