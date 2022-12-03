×

South Africa

Life sentence for man who raped disabled woman

By TimesLIVE - 03 December 2022 - 09:41
The Maluti regional court in Matatiele has sentenced a 40-yearold man who raped a 45-year-old disabled woman to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The life sentence imposed this week on a man who raped a disabled woman in Maluti, Eastern Cape, last year motivates the police and assists towards rebuilding the confidence of communities in the justice system.

That's according to Eastern Cape police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene who welcomed the sentence meted out on Wednesday by the Maluti regional court to Simphiwe Khwababa, 40.  

On October 28 last year, Khwababa stormed into the home of the 45-year-old woman and raped her. Khwababa was found guilty of rape after forensic evidence connected him to the crime.

“This sentence will also serve as a deterrent to those who think committing crime is the way to go,” Mene said. 

TimesLIVE

