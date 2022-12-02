Parents win battle over matric learner’s missed exam
Limpopo girl to sit for English paper
The grade 12 pupil who was not able to write an English exam after her school reneged on a decision to allow her to write from hospital will sit for the exam on December 18.
This week, Sowetan reported that the 17-year-old girl’s parents had dragged the Limpopo department of education to court, seeking to force the department to allow their daughter to write the examination on an alternative date...
Parents win battle over matric learner’s missed exam
Limpopo girl to sit for English paper
The grade 12 pupil who was not able to write an English exam after her school reneged on a decision to allow her to write from hospital will sit for the exam on December 18.
This week, Sowetan reported that the 17-year-old girl’s parents had dragged the Limpopo department of education to court, seeking to force the department to allow their daughter to write the examination on an alternative date...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos