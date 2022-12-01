×

South Africa

Walus will only be paroled after medical all-clear, says correctional services

By Staff Reporter - 01 December 2022 - 19:03
Janusz Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday.
Image: Raymond Preston
Image: Raymond Preston

Chris Hani murderer Janusz Walus is unlikely to be released on parole on Thursday as he awaits clearance from his medical team.

Walus, whose release on parole the Constitutional Court ordered last week, was stabbed by a fellow inmate at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria on Tuesday, just two days before the court-ordered release.

“By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Mr Walus’s parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from his medical team,” correctional services ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

On Wednesday, hundreds of members of the tripartite alliance gathered to protest against his release, while EFF members blocked the N1 in Midrand on Thursday morning.

TimesLIVE

