A Limpopo mayor who was recently arrested in connection with the VBS Mutual Bank scandal had resigned with immediate effect.
Sekhukhune district municipality spokesperson Khomotso Ndhlovu confirmed that mayor Julia Mathebe, 51, tendered her resignation on Wednesday.
Mathebe told Sowetan she decided to resign to honour the ANC's step aside rule, but declined to comment on whether she believed she would win the legal battle before her.
"I cannot comment on that, it is still sub judice," she said.
Mathebe was arrested in connection with R190m deposit into now doomed VBS bank made by the Elias Motsoaledi local municipality during her tenure as mayor.
Last month she appeared before Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court alongside former municipal manager Minah Maredi and they were released on R30,000 bail each.
Mathebe said she planned to focus on her studies and was currently working on her honours degree in public administration.
In a written statement released on Thursday, Mathebe thanked her former colleagues at the municipality for their support.
“Thank you to each and every one of you for giving me this opportunity and support to lead this incredible institution. I have thoroughly enjoyed working here and appreciate all the support given to me and hope that you’ll continue to support the incoming executive mayor,” she said.
A special council meeting was set for Thursday at 2pm where Mathebe’s resignation as well as the announcement of a new mayor for Sekhukhune district are said to be on the agenda.
Following her arrest, the ANC in the province announced that Mathebe would step aside and be relieved of all her duties as the party’s chairperson in the Sekhukhune region until her case was concluded.

Mayor resigns ahead of looming VBS legal battle
Mathebe cites the ANC's step aside rule as her reason for quitting
Image: Supplied
