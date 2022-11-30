Two dead and six arrests after shootout 'linked' to KZN farm attack

The family of an 84-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who was murdered and his wife tortured are reeling after the farm attack.

A gang of armed men entered Hans Venter, 84, and his wife Sheila's farmhouse in Seven Oaks, near Greytown in the early hours of Sunday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Venter’s son-in-law, Steve Stamp, said the incident has left the family traumatised.

Stamp said the couple retired 12 years ago and moved to the farm to have a peaceful life.

“It’s heartbreaking. There are no words to describe how we are feeling. They spent 12 years on the farm and Hans’s death has left a huge gap in our lives and we will forever miss him. They were humble people and it’s sad that they were subjected to such brutality by criminals. The family is deeply cut up by this,” said Stamp.

He said Sheila told them they were asleep when her husband was awoken by movement in the home.