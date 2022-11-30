Two dead and six arrests after shootout 'linked' to KZN farm attack
The family of an 84-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who was murdered and his wife tortured are reeling after the farm attack.
A gang of armed men entered Hans Venter, 84, and his wife Sheila's farmhouse in Seven Oaks, near Greytown in the early hours of Sunday.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Venter’s son-in-law, Steve Stamp, said the incident has left the family traumatised.
Stamp said the couple retired 12 years ago and moved to the farm to have a peaceful life.
“It’s heartbreaking. There are no words to describe how we are feeling. They spent 12 years on the farm and Hans’s death has left a huge gap in our lives and we will forever miss him. They were humble people and it’s sad that they were subjected to such brutality by criminals. The family is deeply cut up by this,” said Stamp.
He said Sheila told them they were asleep when her husband was awoken by movement in the home.
When she tried to move, three men were on top of her, and one had his hand over her mouth.
“She couldn’t scream; they threw her on the ground. They beat her up, threw her against the wall. They then tied her up and continued to beat her up. We believe she became unconscious as she wasn’t aware of what happened afterwards.
“She is a strong woman and is coping well. She will survive and continue to be good for others. Her wish is that others don’t go through what she went through,” he said.
Stamp said Hans died due to injuries.
According to Magma Security and Investigation, two suspects were killed in a shoot-out on Tuesday morning and six arrested.
CEO Shaheen Suleiman said they were instructed to investigate the case and on Monday received information of a farm incident in the Bulwer area, apparently involving the same group of suspects.
“An operational team was put together comprising Magma Security and Investigations, PMB K9 and PMB Trio Task Team. On Tuesday morning the suspects were spotted travelling in two vehicles in the Boston area towards Impendle,” he said.
He said after a brief chase, a shootout ensued as suspects opened fire at the operational teams.
“Two flat-screen TVs, a laptop, a kettle, a bag, a cellphone and jewellery were recovered as well as a firearm, knives, a crowbar, gloves and balaclavas,” he said.
He said all exhibits were handed in at Impendle SAPS.
Police were yet to comment.
TimesLIVE