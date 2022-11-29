Parents want pupil to write paper she missed
Plan to have her write in hospital cancelled late
The parents of a grade 12 pupil have dragged a Limpopo MEC for education to court after their daughter was refused an opportunity to write an English exam because she was in hospital.
The Limpopo high court in Polokwane is expected to hear the urgent application involving the 17-year-old, a pupil at Kgakoa Secondary in GaRamongoana village, north-west of Polokwane on Tuesday. Her parents are accusing officials of reneging at the last hour on an agreement for the teenager to write. ..
Parents want pupil to write paper she missed
Plan to have her write in hospital cancelled late
The parents of a grade 12 pupil have dragged a Limpopo MEC for education to court after their daughter was refused an opportunity to write an English exam because she was in hospital.
The Limpopo high court in Polokwane is expected to hear the urgent application involving the 17-year-old, a pupil at Kgakoa Secondary in GaRamongoana village, north-west of Polokwane on Tuesday. Her parents are accusing officials of reneging at the last hour on an agreement for the teenager to write. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos