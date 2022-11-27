MEC Sboniso Duma proposes sovereign fund for KZN

In the quest for an inclusive economy in KwaZulu-Natal, economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Sboniso Duma is proposing a sovereign fund for the province to ensure a “radical” and “agile” transformation of its economy.

Duma was speaking during an event celebrating his 100 days in office in Port Shepstone on Saturday.

He said his vision of an agile state can only be achieved through brave leadership who are not afraid to take “harsh” decisions.

“People who don’t change people’s lives, who are apologetic and hide behind being stopped by the Public Finance Management Act are not cut out to be public servants because they won’t change people’s lives,” he said.

Duma said it was worrying how corruption had been linked to black people — to a point that some in the black community are starting to believe it — while white people were the real beneficiaries and everyone was turning a blind eye to it.