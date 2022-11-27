Chiloane said the department had identified a number of high-pressure areas where applications received by schools exceeded the number of pupils they could accommodate.
Last call for pupils needing space at state schools in Gauteng
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images
The Gauteng department of education says its online admissions system will open for late applications for a month from December 20 for parents who have not submitted applications for grades 1 and 8.
At a briefing on Sunday, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said so far 256,248 (87.71%) applicants had been placed while 35,897 (12.29%) were unplaced.
According to the department, 5,485 applicants who received offers of placement have not accepted. Of these, 1,868 are grade 1s with the rest due to start secondary schooling. Chiloane said the system would auto-place applicants who had not accepted offers of placement by November 30.
“Parents are reminded that all placement is subject to the priority of placement criteria and availability of space (capacity) per school. Therefore, applicants that cannot be accommodated at the schools they applied to due to the schools having reached capacity, will receive transfer offers of placement at the next closest school with available space. Transfer offers are made only after confirmation that none of the schools which a parent applied to has available space,” he said.
NATHANIEL LEE | Mother tongue education will produce more literate and intelligent pupils
