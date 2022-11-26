×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks investigating Cape Town teenager's 'kidnapping'

26 November 2022 - 11:54
The Hawks, in the Western Cape, are investing the kidnapping of a 17-year-old from her father's spaza shop in Delft, Cape Town.
The Hawks, in the Western Cape, are investing the kidnapping of a 17-year-old from her father's spaza shop in Delft, Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

The Hawks are investigating the “kidnapping” of a 17-year-old Cape Town girl who was allegedly snatched from her family’s business this week.

The girl was reportedly kidnapped from her father’s spaza shop in Delft. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

On Saturday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani told TimesLIVE the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

“We can confirm that the Hawks are busy with the investigation. The investigation is at a sensitive stage and no information can be divulged at this stage,” said Hani.

TimesLIVE

CRIME STATS | Kidnapping on the rise countrywide

Kidnappings are increasing in all provinces but Gauteng is leading the pack, accounting for 26 of the 30 police stations with reported cases.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe