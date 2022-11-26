Community must play its part in fight against gender-based violence: KZN premier

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says it is impossible for law enforcement to combat the scourge of gender-based violence if the community does not play its part.
Dube-Ncube was addressing residents in Umlazi, Durban, on Friday to kick-start the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign.
She said statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele this week for July to September which showed GBV was rife in Umlazi and Inanda were a huge cause for concern.
“It hurts us very much that the two townships are still the hotspots of abuse against women and children. Today we take a stance to reverse this bad reputation,” Dube-Ncube said.
She said of the 9,516 rape cases reported nationally during the three-month period, Cele said 3,780 people were either raped in their own homes or those of the rapists, and 1,546 people were raped in public places such as streets, parks and beaches.
“The minister also informed us that public transportation such as buses, taxis and trains are the third most likely places of occurrence for rape cases.
“So not only are women unsafe in public, our homes are no longer places of refuge where we can feel safe and sleep soundly. As if this was not enough, women are not safe in public transportation.”
She referred to the case of the 19-year old grade 12 pupil from the area who was admitted to hospital after being attacked by a group of boys from her school on Wednesday.
Image: Gcina Ndwalane/KZN Office of the Premier
The teenager was allegedly attacked when she finished writing her isiZulu exam and will not be able to finish writing her remaining examinations this year.
“The question we should be asking ourselves is: what kind of society are we creating when young people are involved in the violence against a young woman? What kind of men are we going to have in future if at such a young age boys unleash violence on a young girl?” Dube-Ncube said.
The premier said somebody must have seen but turned a blind eye.
“Tomorrow they will come for you or your family member. It is important that we must expose the violent criminals who attack our women and children. Looking away is not an option.
“As we start intensifying the fight against GBV we should realise that police and prosecution can never be able to do this alone, we need the community to stand up to bring these perpetrators to book.”
Image: Gcina Ndwalane/KZN Office of the Premier
Dube-Ncube, with social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, had earlier visited the Thuthuzela Care Centre at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital. This facility is for survivors of sexual assault and gender-based and domestic violence.
The centre has an in-house social worker, a police officer, doctor, nurse and an official from the National Prosecuting Authority.
Dube-Ncube said such facilities improve the way victims are dealt with and ensure they are handled by suitably trained staff.
She said the province was working on having these centres in all hospitals and police stations.
She urged society to continue engaging and teaching each other through dialogue about GBV and femicide to raise awareness and help those who suffer in silence.
“Working together we must fight toxic masculinity, patriarchy, and all cultural practices and social norms that perpetuate gender inequality.”
TimesLIVE
