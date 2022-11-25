×

South Africa

Pinetown car dealership owner facing more fraud charges totalling R15m

25 November 2022 - 12:23
Orrin Singh Reporter
Wayne Kotze, the owner of Pinetown Cars, was confronted by several people outside the Pinetown magistrate's court, where he appeared on fraud charges on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Alleged serial fraudster Wayne Kotze, owner of Pinetown Cars, a vehicle dealership west of Durban, faces an additional 34 charges of fraud amounting to more than R15m. 

Kotze, out on R10,000 bail, was arrested on October 15 on a charge of fraud. 

When he appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Friday, the court heard prosecutors are dealing with 34 additional charges of fraud against the 47-year-old. 

The case was postponed to March 10 for further investigation. 

TimesLIVE

