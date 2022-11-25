Hawks searching for suspect in Kranskop robbery, murder

The Hawks are searching for Senzo Jeffrey Magwanyana, 21, regarding murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Magwanyana was arrested after the robbery of a cash-in-transit van in Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal.
On February 14 2020, G4S security guards were delivering cash to a service station when one of the guards, who was outside the armoured vehicle, was accosted at gunpoint. The suspects demanded cash before fatally shooting him.
“They fled the scene in their getaway vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash which was later recovered after a shoot-out with police,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said.
Magwanyana was arrested and appeared in court. He was released on bail then disappeared. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the court.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Capt Phumelela Makhanya on 071-481-3335.
