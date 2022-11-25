×

South Africa

Enyobeni case set down for trial in April

By Staff Reporter - 25 November 2022 - 18:23
Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakwamkela Ndevu appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI

The trial of Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakwamkela Ndevu has been set down for April next year.

The couple appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday where the case was postponed for trial. 

The case against the couple follows the death of 21 youths at their tavern in June.

“They are both charged with two offences of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to persons under the age of 18 years, and responsibility for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver intoxicating liquor to persons under the age of 18 years,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyalu said.

He said the couple pleaded not guilty to both charges.

