A Durban man allegedly paid hijackers R20,000 to spare his life.
Marshall Security on Wednesday said the man was kidnapped during a hijacking at the weekend.
“On Saturday evening at approximately 8.30pm, members of our special operations team were activated to assist Cartrack with locating a white Golf 7 that had been hijacked in the Umbilo area,” said the company.
“Members immediately responded [with those from] Cato Manor trio crimes and urban defence and within minutes the vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt road off Liliancrest Walk in Cato Crest, Mayville.
“Upon further investigation, it was discovered the driver of the vehicle had been kidnapped during the hijacking and was extorted by the suspects to pay them R20,000 to spare his life. Thereafter he was dropped off on the N3 near Tollgate bridge.”
The security company did not immediately confirm if the matter was reported to police or how the victim was able to access the money.
Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life'
Image: 123RF.COM
Suspected hijackers shoot police office, bystander
Marshall Security also assisted Cartrack in finding another vehicle.
“On Thursday afternoon at about 12.20 members of our special ops team were activated to assist Cartrack with finding a silver Toyota Hilux that had been hijacked in the Mount Moriah area,” said the company.
“Our team immediately responded and within nine minutes of being activated, the vehicle was found abandoned and recovered in an informal settlement in KwaMashu A-section by members of our special ops team, the SA Police Service KwaMashu trio crimes unit and Cartrack's ground team.”
The vehicle was returned to its owner, who did not want to lay a case with police.
