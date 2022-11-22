×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng and Mpumalanga

By TimesLIVE - 22 November 2022 - 09:48
A street vendor walks next to a flooded road in Newtown after overnight and morning showers in Johannesburg.
A street vendor walks next to a flooded road in Newtown after overnight and morning showers in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds for the southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga, the eastern part of the North West and northern part of the Free State.

Gauteng's weather forecast for Tuesday.
Gauteng's weather forecast for Tuesday.
Image: SAWS

Elsewhere, KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers and a moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly wind, becoming southerly to southwesterly from the south from late morning.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is forecast to be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, while the eastern part of the province is set to be cloudy and cool with scattered showers

The Free State is partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, while the Western Cape will be mostly fine and warm to hot but cool along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming southwesterly in the afternoon.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm