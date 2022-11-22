Members of the Muleya and Tsedu families have made a plea to the public to assist in locating the family of deceased Lloyd Muleya so that he can get a dignified burial.
Lloyd died at Edenvale Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Monday after being found in a sickly state wandering in the streets of Johannesburg last week.
According to Thomas Muleya, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services personnel found Lloyd in the streets last week.
Muleya said at the time, he was struggling to speak but managed to tell the medical personnel his name and that he was from Madombidzha village outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo. He also stated that he had a wife in Venda and a daughter by the name of Maria.
Lloyd was transported to Edenvale Hospital last week where it is said he lost his speech and died on Monday morning.
Muleya said despite numerous efforts to trace Lloyd’s family in Madombidzha and speaking to people in the area who share the surname, no one has heard of him or his daughter.
“We are trying to locate his family and check if one of our families is related to him. We might have a lost family member. He did not have his ID on him when he was found. We want to find his family so that we avoid him being given a pauper’s burial,’’ said Muleya.
Anyone with information about Lloyd is requested to contact veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu on 082-454-0527 or Muleya on 082-566-3761.
Public asked to help trace deceased Muleya’s family
Muleya ‘doesn’t deserve pauper’s burial’
Image: Supplied
