Police launch manhunt after Free State student fatally shot

Parkweg police in the Free State launched a manhunt for at least two suspects for the murder of a 23-year-old Central University of Technology student and the robbery of a female friend who is a student at the University of Free State.

According to the 20-year-old female witness who was robbed, she and her friend were walking from the local store at about 10.30pm when they were attacked by the suspects at the corner of John Knox and Calvyn Streets in the Universitas area.

Mangaung metro police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the witness alleges that while walking towards John Knox Street, they noticed a white old model Mercedes-Benz sedan with occupants inside.

“Suddenly two males attacked them and while [she was] being assaulted by one of the perpetrators the other went after the 23-year-old male friend. The suspect robbed her of a Hewlett Packard laptop and a toiletries bag,” he said.