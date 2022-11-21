×

South Africa

Two men shot dead, owner wounded in tavern robbery in Wolmaransstad

By Staff Reporter - 21 November 2022 - 18:14
Two tavern patrons were shot dead and the owner was wounded during a robbery in Wolmaransstad in North West on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Two tavern patrons were shot dead and the owner was wounded during an armed robbery in Wolmaransstad, North West, in the early hours of Monday.

“According to information available, five suspects were playing pool in the tavern and just after midnight closed the premises' main gate,” North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said.

“They robbed the tavern owner after shooting him and took his firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash. The wife of the owner was hit with a bottle.”

Two tavern patrons were shot dead, one inside and one outside the venue.

Myburgh said the owner's wife  was released from hospital shortly after being admitted.

The owner, aged 50, was admitted to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

Two other people were allegedly assaulted by bystanders after they were mistaken for robbers who had fled the scene on foot. 

“They were assaulted by the angry mob and their vehicle, parked outside the tavern, was damaged. Both victims were admitted to hospital and discharged after receiving treatment.”

TimesLIVE

