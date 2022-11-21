The school pupil accused of fatally stabbing a fellow pupil to death in Vlakfontein last week appeared in the Lenasia magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder.
Amogelang Nkomo, 20, was remanded until December 5 for him to appoint a lawyer.
Nkomo was arrested on Thursday after a fight outside the Qalabotjha Secondary School in which Sphiwe Cita was fatally stabbed.
The investigation into his death continues.
TimesLIVE
School pupil accused of murdering fellow pupil appears in court
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
TimesLIVE
