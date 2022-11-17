×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Pupil, 14, taken to hospital after school stabbing in Durban

By Mfundo Mkhize - 17 November 2022 - 12:26
A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he was stabbed at a Durban school. Stock photo.
A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he was stabbed at a Durban school. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

The playground at a Greyville school in Durban turned into a battlefield when a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on Thursday.

Paramedics said the teen was taken to City Hospital.

Emergency-G-med said the teenager was stabbed on his right hand during an altercation with a group of his schoolmates.

It is understood the incident was fuelled by gangs at the school.

This comes after a recent fatal stabbing at a school in Ntuzuma, northwest of Durban, in which a grade 10 pupil attacked another schoolboy.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

'Gang-affiliated pupils' suspended from school

A group of fed-up parents took it upon themselves to round up 22 pupils they believe are gang members at a Gauteng school were clashes among gangs ...
News
1 month ago

Three pupils appear in court over assault

Three TM Letlhake Secondary School pupils age between 17 and 18 are due to appear at the Westonaria magistrate’s court this morning following last ...
News
1 month ago

School stabbing: No arrest yet as pupil remains critical

“I nearly lost my son. The doctors said he could have died if he was not provided medical assistance on time.”
News
2 months ago

Primary school pupil allegedly stabbed to death by classmate

A grade six pupil was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow pupil at Zama Primary School in Zastron on Wednesday.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm