South Africa

POLL | Should December 27 be declared a public holiday?

By SOWETANLIVE - 15 November 2022 - 13:37
Fedusa and Cosatu are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider granting workers an additional public holiday on December 27.
Image: 123RF/pinkomelet

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, the two biggest union federations, Cosatu and Fedusa said in a joint-statement that workers would forfeit their pay or resting day if the president does not make a declaration for December 27 to be a public holiday.

Business Unity SA managing director Cas Coovadia disagreed with the proposal, saying the closure of businesses would negatively affect the economy.

"We have got to avoid closing businesses and stopping the economy as much as we can."

What are your thoughts on the matter?

