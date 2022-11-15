×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man behind bars for allegedly raping 11-year-old granddaughter

15 November 2022 - 10:03
Police have arrested a grandfather for allegedly raping his granddaughter.
Police have arrested a grandfather for allegedly raping his granddaughter.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A 55-year-old man who allegedly raped his 11-year-old granddaughter is behind bars.

The man from Letsha le Maduke village in QwaQwa in the Free State was arrested on Sunday after his wife opened a case on behalf of their granddaughter.

According to Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring, the man allegedly threatened to kill the granddaughter if she told anyone.

Bokgabo Poo murder trial postponed to February

The case of the kidnapping, rape, murder and mutilation of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo has been postponed to next year, with the suspect remaining in ...
News
22 hours ago

“On Saturday, the 11-year-old girl and her grandmother went to the police station to report an alleged rape by her grandfather, who allegedly raped her several times while her grandmother was away.”

The victim said she did not tell her grandmother about the incident because her grandfather had threatened to kill her.

“The suspect was arrested and charged by the Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection and sexual offences unit. The suspect is expected to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on a charge of rape,” said Mophiring.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm