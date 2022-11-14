×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Load-shedding escalates to stage 3

By TimesLIVE - 14 November 2022 - 15:04
Stage 3 load-shedding has been announced. Stock photo.
Stage 3 load-shedding has been announced. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kitaec

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday.

The enforced power cuts will revert to stage 2 between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday before the higher stage returns for the afternoon and evening.

This is due to a high level of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.

An update is expected from Eskom on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm