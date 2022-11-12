A clerk at the high court in Gqeberha is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of fraud for duping people into paying her to expedite their cases.
The Gqeberha regional court convicted Noxolo Gloria Lutseke, 38, last Friday. She is set to be sentenced on January 16. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Lutseke committed the crime six years ago.
“On June 8 2016, Lutseke, who was employed at the high court in Gqeberha as an administration clerk, requested money from members of the public to expedite their request for services,” said Mgolodela.
High court clerk who charged people to expedite cases to be sentenced
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
A clerk at the high court in Gqeberha is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of fraud for duping people into paying her to expedite their cases.
The Gqeberha regional court convicted Noxolo Gloria Lutseke, 38, last Friday. She is set to be sentenced on January 16. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Lutseke committed the crime six years ago.
“On June 8 2016, Lutseke, who was employed at the high court in Gqeberha as an administration clerk, requested money from members of the public to expedite their request for services,” said Mgolodela.
“Another member of the public also complained that she was charged for services and had to pay R2,500 to Lutseke. The member of the public transferred the funds from her bank account to Lutseke as a money voucher to Lutseke’s cellphone. Lutseke also requested one of her co-workers to delete important files from her computer.”
Lutseke was arrested and released on a warning.
“She made a number of court appearances until her ultimate conviction on November 4,” said Mgolodela.
TimesLIVE
Bongo ready for corruption trial
Couple nabbed for allegedly submitting fake death insurance claim 23 years ago
High court reopens Imam Abdullah Haron inquest 53 years after his death in police custody
Judge Koen must go, says Jacob Zuma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos