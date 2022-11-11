×

South Africa

Grace Bible Church condemns graffiti sparked by false rumour

11 November 2022 - 13:55
Offensive graffiti painted outside the Grace Bible Church in Witpoortjie.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The leadership of Grace Bible Church (GBC) in Witpoortjie, Roodepoort, has condemned a “malicious” rumour that an elderly woman's body was found on the premises.

Bishop Mosa Sono said the church reported the rumour, shared on social media, to the police and it was established that the post was “false and devoid of any truth”.

Speaking on behalf of the GBC bishop's council, Sono said: “This was a malicious post intended to taint and cast aspersions on our image as a church. We hope the law will pursue the matter and bring those behind it to book.”

Graffiti was sprayed on a wall of the church's property in the wake of the post.

“We use our church premises for worship and as a community centre for community members. It is unfortunate that we have people with bad intentions undermining our relationship with communities in which we operate.

“The post and the resultant damage to property is under investigation.”

TimesLIVE

