Waste removal services restored in affected Ekurhuleni areas

The municipality said waste removal teams were working round the clock to ensure the backlog generated was cleared by the weekend so that from next week, the service followed the normal collection schedule.

“We have addressed issues with the service providers who had pulled out their resources, and work has resumed in earnest to collect waste in the affected areas,” metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said.

Dlamini said special attention would also be paid to clear backlogs at public offloading facilities, which were overflowing due to the disruption.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience.

TimesLIVE