Mother arrested after 'killing four children with sledgehammer'

An Eastern Cape mother has been arrested after her four children's bodies were discovered. They were killed with a sledgehammer.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders in rural Mhlabubomvu, Engcobo, Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old woman was found in a rondavel with the deceased, aged between two and 11.

“A preliminary investigation reveals they had been assaulted by their mother with a sledgehammer,” Kinana said.

TimesLIVE