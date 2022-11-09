×

South Africa

Businessman’s murder trial delayed again as judge falls ill

Patel is on trial for killing his wife Fatima in 2015

09 November 2022 - 14:37
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
Rameez Patel is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife in Nirvana, Limpopo, in 2015
Image: Antonio Muchave

The murder trial of Polokwane businessman Rameez Patel hit another snag on Wednesday after the presiding judge was hospitalised.

This means his trail will run into its sixth year following a string of postponements and delays.

Acting judge Lesibana Ledwaba stood in for judge Joseph Raulinga, who was not in court due to illness.

Patel is on trial in the Limpopo High Court for killing his wife Fatima at their home in Nirvana, Limpopo, in 2015.

Patel’s lawyer Salim Khan told the court they had expected to lead further evidence through the testimony of a medical expert, but given the adjournment, the expert would only be available in February next year.

In August, Raulinga complained about the slow pace of proceedings, saying the case should have been finalised a long time ago.

“I am disappointed that this matter is not coming to an end. But I want to put it on record that I am not responsible for the delays,” Raulinga lamented.

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za

