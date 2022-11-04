Mariannhill crash truck driver Vuso Tega released on bail

The court was also told he earns R8,000 from his employer and would be able to afford R3,000 in bail.
The driver whose truck ploughed into more than a dozen vehicles on the N3, resulting in two deaths on Tuesday, was released on R10,000 bail by the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Friday.
Vuso Tega, 42, faces two counts of culpable homicide after the deaths of Pradhil Thakur-Rajbansi and his fiancée Priyanka Nunkumar. Thakur-Rajbansi is the son of Minority Front leader Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi.
This was the second court appearance by the accused, which coincided with Rajbansi and Nunkumar’s funerals in Mountain Rise in Pietermaritzburg.
State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu read an affidavit from the investigating officer, W/O Suzanne Elizabeth Louw, who said Tega’s address in the Bluff had been verified. The state was therefore not opposed to bail.
She said Tega, who was born in Zimbabwe, is a father of a nine-year old boy and six-year-old girl. He is a legal resident in the country and had been employed by a trucking company since September.
The accused, who had a prior road traffic offence from November 2011 in Maydon Wharf, was being kept at the Hillcrest police station.
The court was also told he earns R8,000 from his employer and would be able to afford R3,000 in bail.
The state initially proposed bail be set at R5,000.
Xulu also told court there were outstanding investigations in the case which include witness statements, video footage from a dashboard camera and the complete accident report.
Tega’s attorney Samlal Garbaran, who was instructed by his employer, said his client’s passports and driver's licences were in the possession of police.
Magistrate Wendolyn Robinson said when considering bail the court had taken into account the accused’s personal circumstances, the interests of justice and that of society to determine eligibility for bail.
According to bail conditions, Tega has to report daily to the Brighton Beach police station in the Bluff.
The bail application attracted groups of anti-foreign nationals, who picketed outside court. One group included members of Operation Dudula, well known for expressing sentiments against foreign nationals.
The group’s provincial task team member Bheki Dzanibe said they were disappointed with the court's ruling.
“This has not helped us. Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Dzanibe.
The case was adjourned until January 2023.
