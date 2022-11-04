A KwaDukuza traffic officer was airlifted to a Pietermaritzburg hospital on Friday after he was shot multiple times.
It is believed the officer was trying to stop robbers near a bridge on the R102 who had allegedly robbed a cellphone shop in the KwaDukuza Mall on the north coast.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick said the N2 was closed to allow a Netcare helicopter to land to transport the critically wounded officer to hospital.
Meyrick confirmed the man is a KwaDukuza district municipality traffic officer.
“IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics are on scene on the N2 Stanger under the bridge where a shooting has taken place. It is an active crime scene and will be investigated by SAPS.”
This is a developing story.
KZN traffic cop fighting for life after being shot by speeding 'robbers'
N2 closed to allow helicopter to land
Image: IPSS
A KwaDukuza traffic officer was airlifted to a Pietermaritzburg hospital on Friday after he was shot multiple times.
It is believed the officer was trying to stop robbers near a bridge on the R102 who had allegedly robbed a cellphone shop in the KwaDukuza Mall on the north coast.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick said the N2 was closed to allow a Netcare helicopter to land to transport the critically wounded officer to hospital.
Meyrick confirmed the man is a KwaDukuza district municipality traffic officer.
“IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics are on scene on the N2 Stanger under the bridge where a shooting has taken place. It is an active crime scene and will be investigated by SAPS.”
This is a developing story.
City of Johannesburg pays tribute to metro cop killed in hit-and-run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos