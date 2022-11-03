Trial of Limpopo municipal officials postponed to allow defence to get documentation

The trial of two Limpopo municipal officials accused of investing R120m into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank has been postponed to next week to allow the defence to get more documentation.
Charlotte Ngobeni, a former municipal manager at the Collins Chabane local municipality and Eddie Makamu a former CFO at the same council appeared briefly in the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Ngobeni and Makamu face two counts of contravention of the Municipal Financial Management Act collectively. Ngobeni further faces four counts of corruption.
“We were approached by Mr [Nandu] Malumbete and it seems that when he received the disclosure that we provided to his predecessor in the matter, he did not receive everything from them. We then had a session we realised that there are a number of statements that he still does not have.
“We are in the process of copying it for him and providing it before we depart from court,” said prosecutor Adv Hein Van Der Merwe.
Malumbete is Ngobeni’s lawyer.
Acting judge Lesego Makolomakwe postponed the matter to next week to allow for Malumbete to get the outstanding statements.
Makolomakwe will also make a decision on media applications that have been brought by broadcasters to air the court proceedings.
During their appearance, Ngobeni and Makamu sat close to each other in the dock.
Courtroom 1 has already been set-up with eight computer screens which will reflect the evidence during trial.
On October 23 2017 the Collins Chabane municipality invested R120m with VBS.
Ngobeni was arrested by the Hawks in March 2021 and was released on R50,000 bail, while Makamu was arrested earlier in May and released on R2,000 bail.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
